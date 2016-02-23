Raycom and Scripps Form Creative Programming Partnership

MONTGOMERY, ALA.—Raycom Media and The E.W. Scripps Company are putting their heads together as part of a new partnership to develop new and original programming for their broadcast and digital operations.

The partnership between the companies will see these programs reach 29 percent of U.S. households, including 12 markets in the top 40 DMAs, according to the press release. The two companies are currently moving toward production on multiple projects, with an anticipated launch date of 2017. The companies say they welcome other local broadcasters and/or media companies to join in the venture.

Raycom, Scripps and Cox Media Group have a separate development agreement for syndication of the viral video series “Right This Minute.”