RadioShack to put mobile kiosks in Target stores

RadioShack is on track to put its Bullseye Mobile kiosks in most of Target’s 1700 stores throughout the country, based on a successful pilot program at 100 stores. The rollout to additional stores will begin next month and will be in a majority of Target stores by Q3 2011. RadioShack currently has mobile phone kiosks in Walmart’s Sam’s Clubs and also is a major reseller of Apple iPhones.

Meanwhile, Best Buy Mobile business is expected to double its U.S. store presence by the holiday season. Best Buy Mobile President Shawn Score told Dow Jones Newswires that Best Buy is pushing for its mobile business to account for more than one-fifth of the market within five years. Best Buy currently owns a mid-20 percent share in TVs and computing.