Radford University Using Hitachi Cameras as Teaching Tools
WOODBURY, N.Y.—Students at Radford University’s School of Communications are getting hands on production experience with a batch of Z-HD5000 cameras from Hitachi. The school acquired four Z-HD5000s after it upgraded its educational television production studio to a fully HD environment.
Many of the school’s video production courses now utilize the Z-HD5000s, teaching a range of production styles, from sitcoms to newscasts. Three of the cameras are manually operated on tripods and can be used for in-studio and electronic field production, while the fourth is deployed in a robotic configuration with Ross Video CamBot pan/tilt head.
“The new environment and new cameras allow us to give students a better idea of how real-world television studios work, and enable the students to produce high-quality videos for their portfolios,” said Michael J. Meindl, assistant professor of media production for the School of Communications.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox