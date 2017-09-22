Radford University Using Hitachi Cameras as Teaching Tools

WOODBURY, N.Y.—Students at Radford University’s School of Communications are getting hands on production experience with a batch of Z-HD5000 cameras from Hitachi. The school acquired four Z-HD5000s after it upgraded its educational television production studio to a fully HD environment.

Many of the school’s video production courses now utilize the Z-HD5000s, teaching a range of production styles, from sitcoms to newscasts. Three of the cameras are manually operated on tripods and can be used for in-studio and electronic field production, while the fourth is deployed in a robotic configuration with Ross Video CamBot pan/tilt head.

“The new environment and new cameras allow us to give students a better idea of how real-world television studios work, and enable the students to produce high-quality videos for their portfolios,” said Michael J. Meindl, assistant professor of media production for the School of Communications.