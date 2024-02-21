Quasar Science Ships Ossium Ladder Tube Light Rigging System

LOS ANGELES—Quasar Science has released the Ossium Ladder, a flexible tube light rigging solution first shown at the BSC Show in London, Feb. 16-17.

The Ossium Ladder was designed in collaboration with G-Force Grips. It brings volume lighting to creators working in any space, the company said.

"The Ossium Ladder revolutionizes rigging solutions for small to mid-sized studios," said Michael Herbert, Quasar Science's head of product management. "Its slim profile and flexible design empowers creators to easily rig an array of tube lights while optimizing space usage to the fullest."

Designed to hang from any overhead fixing point, the Ossium Ladder allows rapid rigging of up to 16 2-, 4- or 8-foot Rainbow tube lights into an adjustable volume via the built-in NATO rail. Users can control up to 768 addressable pixels with connected Rainbox fixtures to achieve creative lighting setups—even in small spaces. This capability allows virtual production setups to build a dynamic wall of light to complement LED volumes for immersive, image-based lighting without additional LED wall investment, it said.

With a maximum weight capacity of 330 pounds, the Ossium Ladder provides stability and safety for lighting setups. Optional T12 clamps are available to allow other tube lights, such as Crossfade X, to be connected.