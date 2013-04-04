Quantum to Debut New StorNext Archives the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Quantum Corporation will debut two new long-term content preservation solutions that are new additions to its StorNext product line. The first is Lattus-M, a disk archive that incorporates object storage technology to serve as an active near-line archive and enable rapid retrieval of content and assets for repurposing in a StorNext-managed environment.



The other is the StorNext AEL6000 Archive, a high-density (HD) module that will enable policy-based tiering of an LTO archive with slot densities that are twice those offered by competitors. With Lattus-M as a new archive tier, content can automatically move between online primary disk, object storage and tape, including the StorNext AEL Archive.



Quantum’s new Lattus-M and StorNext AEL6000 HD provide scalable onsite, globally distributed content preservation for managing petabytes of video assets.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Quantum Corporation will be at booths L206 and SL9016.



