PWS Coordinates Frequencies for Univision Awards Show

MIAMI—Professional Wireless Systems was backstage with a custom RF entertainment and intercom package to manage frequency coordination for the10th annual Premios Juventud awards show on July 17 at the BankUnited Center in Miami.



Presented by Univision, Premios Juventud (Youth Awards) is an awards show that nominates Spanish-speaking celebrities in 27 categories within the areas of film, music, sports, fashion and pop culture. In an interesting twist, the awards show asks the public to nominate their favorite singers, athletes and actors for award consideration and to then subsequently choose the winners through an online voting portal. Past winners include high-profile pop culture celebrities such as Shakira, Daddy Yankee, Antonio Banderas and Jennifer Lopez.



PWS has been providing equipment and handling wireless frequency coordination for the show since its inception in 2004. PWS managed a total of 130 frequencies for the main stage performances this year. In order to ensure that there were no signal interference issues, PWS used a wireless package from Sennheiser, which included 3732-II receivers with 5200-II handhelds and 5212-II belt packs. The crew also utilized a Shure Axient Wireless Management Network along with Shure PSM1000 in-ear monitors. In addition, Univision supplied 20 Shure UHF-Rs to complement the Shure Axient system as well as eight PSM 1000 in-ear monitors.



“One of the biggest challenges we face when providing wireless for an event of this caliber is managing last-minute equipment changes, as many artists bring in their own mics and transmitters for the show,” says Evan Hall, PWS lead RF coordinator. “This is one of the primary reasons why we choose to rely on the Sennheiser 3732-II receivers and Shure Axient Wireless Management Network.”



PWS also supplied and deployed a number of Telex BTR-800s for its wireless communications as well as a majority of its own equipment, including a combination of its Domed and Helical Antennas, DB Series Multicouplers, as well as GX-8 Combiners for intercom, IFB and in-ear monitors. “We used 11 Telex systems, which presented quite a challenge, as it comprised more than half of our available spectrum,” Hall said. “For this type of high-profile awards show, the wireless intercom system has to work on stage and off. We efficiently managed the large number of intercoms, along with all the other wireless equipment, with PWS’ GX-8s and DB-IC Multicouplers.”



Tying everything together, PWS managed the show’s frequencies with its own Intermodulation Analysis Software System. PWS’ IAS software cuts down on setup time by combining a database of wireless performance equipment and access to local television frequencies in use, allowing the RF technician the ability to enter the current ZIP code and inventory the list of equipment and frequencies in use.