Pure Command builds broadcast support unit for 'Monday Night Football'
Production vehicle fabricator Pure Command has unveiled a new support unit for the production of live television events. The new "Epic" truck will be part of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" telecasts for the 2010 season.
Epic is a 53ft double-expandable broadcast support unit able to support the largest remote productions with a wide variety of conﬁgurations. It features three separate rooms/production areas, including a rear command center/newsroom for eight to 10 people, a center conference room/green room and a front production area for six operators.
Epic is designed to begin operating before house power is available with its onboard 30kW diesel generator. On-site integration is simpliﬁed with its internal wiring. Each section of the mobile unit has available single-mode ﬁber, HD-grade coax, male and female XLRs, and Cat 6 data cable.
Off-air monitoring is simpliﬁed with Epic's onboard self-tuning DIRECTV system. The trailer provides all the functionality of a typical office on the road, such as Internet, printing and direct satellite viewing capabilities. The conference room provides privacy for meetings or additional workspace if needed.
