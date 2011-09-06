Puerto Rico Originates Its First EAS Message

SAN JUAN: The Puerto Rican government originated an EAS message for the first time ever during the aftermath of Hurricane Irene. Previously, the commonwealth used NOAA Weather Radio to originate EAS alerts, says FEMA Integrated Public Alert and Warning System Program Manager Manny Centeno. FEMA, broadcasters and cable operators helped the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency transmit a message on Aug. 24. The hurricane hit the island on Aug., 21 and 22, leaving more than 1 million residents without power.



Some 78 percent of the 80 radio and television stations relayed the test, Centeno said, during an EAS webinar Thursday. In the capital city San Juan, the figure was higher, at 89 percent.



The Puerto Rican test was the most recent EAS alert approximating a national message since January. Participants were able to test several aspects of EAS--such as the timing of an alert and how to transmit one on multiple HD Radio stations--elements that will help as broadcasters prepare for the upcoming Nov. 9 national test, Centeno said.



Several states are asking FEMA’s help to conduct their own EAS tests before. Centeno said a few will be conducted, without specifying which ones or their order.



Representatives for EAS equipment manufacturers were available during the webinar to answer questions. They expect to have information on their websites soon regarding their own equipment related to the national test, such as how to drive EAS over multiple streams, for those stations transmitting an HD signal over several multicast channels, for example.

— Leslie Stimson of Radio World

