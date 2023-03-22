Public Media Technology Summit to Focus on FAST Channels

The Public Media Venture Group (PMVG) has added an important session to the program for the Public Media Technology Summit (PMTS), which will take place immediately prior to the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The event will be held at the Renaissance Las Vegas, adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center (site of the 2023 NAB Show), on April 13-14.

On April 13, noted industry analyst—and creator of the term “FAST Channel”—Alan Wolk will present a comprehensive talk on the rapidly expanding FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) ecosystem. The presentation will examine the various types of FAST platforms, their place in the greater TV environment, myths about FAST channels, where local broadcasters and news fit into this ecosystem, and why FASTs are poised to be a leading advertising vehicle of the future.

Mr. Wolk is co-founder of the media-industry consulting firm TVREV, and is author of the best-selling Over The Top: How The Internet Is (Slowly But Surely) Changing The Television Industry, which is used as a textbook at a number of top business schools. A much sought-after writer, speaker and consultant, Wolk has established himself as one of the industry's most influential thought leaders. He is a contributing writer at Forbes, NextTV, FierceVideo and other industry news sites, and has been interviewed and quoted by NPR, The New York Times and other media.

Other recently added speakers on the Summit program include John Burgett, a partner at the highly respected law firm of Wiley Rein LLP, and Joonyoung Park, senior vice president at the Korean manufacturer and software developer DigiCAP.

A previously announced agenda is available here.

Registration for the Summit is offered for either one or both days, and includes breakfasts, lunches and refreshment breaks and a concluding reception on Day 1. Summit registrants also receive a $150 discount to the NAB Show Conference registration, and/or free access to NAB Show exhibits.

Early registration discounts are available through March 31. A full program and online registration are available at https://www.publicmediaventure.com/tech-summit (opens in new tab).