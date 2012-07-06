Prism Sound releases dScope Series IIIE audio analyzer

Maintaining signal integrity will always be a critical component of studio quality control.

The move to all digital transmission has many advantages, but the loss of digital signal frequently comes without warning, unlike audio degradation, which often announces itself over time.

Prism Sound recently released the dScope Series IIE audio analyzer. If you need an analyzer that can drill down into the details — chasing the level of jitter, for example — you probably need a tool like Prism Sound’s dScope Series III analyzer. However, if you simply need to confirm that you’ve got a viable digital audio path, the new analyzer might be worth checking out.

As with the other products in this line, the Series IIIE Audio Analyzer runs on a PC (operating systems from Windows 98 to Windows 7, 32 and 64 bit, are supported). Details can be found at the Prism Sound website.