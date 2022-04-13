Prime Focus Technologies To Showcase AI-led Supply Chain Automation at 2022 NAB Show

LOS ANGELES—Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) has announced that it will showcase its next-generation AI-led supply chain automation solutions at the 2022 NAB Show between April 23 and 27 in Las Vegas.

"We couldn't be happier to see our customers and partners in person again and share our latest product innovations that address key challenges in the industry currently. We've been working hard to re-imagine supply chain automation driven by AI in the last two years. We deployed it within our media services and our customers successfully", said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, founder and global CEO of PFT. “We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved with CLEAR Media ERP software & Vision Cloud AI platform and are excited to showcase these at NAB this year.”

In response to the move to remote postproduction workflows, the company is also introducing CLEAR Remote Postproduction Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro.

Some of the tech advances on display at the show from PFT include:

Access Archive: PFT has moved the application to content so users can restore and archive faster.

Media Discovery: AI & deep Metadata integration across the workflow helps users locate clips of interest from both new content and archive to prepare a rough edit timeline.

Collaborate on Cloud: Editors can collaborate on projects, share media and metadata, seek review and approval regardless of where they are, ⏤ use visual mark-ups and free-hand annotation, chat & share notes.

Render & Upload from Adobe Premiere Pro: Users can now render & upload to CLEAR MAM for review and approval without moving away from Premiere Pro, making it easier — this also helps avoid repetitive manual actions.

Automatic One-click Backup & Restore: Automatic ONE click back up from home to the Cloud and restore to "my workspace" ⏤ to the point where users have it all broken down within their Premiere Projects folder, with different iterations every day.

MAM: Run all postproduction workflows within CLEAR MAM — create work orders, tasks within the postproduction process, and more.

Demos of CLEAR will be available at 4233MR and W3624C during the show.

For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com.