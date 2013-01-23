Presidential Inauguration Draws 20.6 Million Viewers

NEW YORK -- Around 20.6 million people tuned in to watch President Obama’s Inauguration on television on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013, according to Nielsen. Eighteen networks aired live coverage from approximately 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The U.S. TV household number that tuned in totaled just over 16 million, yielding a 14 rating for the all-day event.

By comparison, nearly 29 million U.S. TV households tuned into the 2009 Inauguration event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Jan. 20, 2009, yielding a 25.5 rating. The audience totaled 37.8 million people (aged two and above).

Networks that carried 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. coverage and factored into the viewing numbers included ABC, CBS, NBC, Univision, Telemundo, Azteca, MundoFox, PBS, Fox News Channel, CNN Headline News, Fox Business Network, MSNBC, TV One, CNN, Current TV, CNBC, Centric and BET.



The networks included the 2009 full-day count were ABC, CBS, NBC, Univision, BBCA, BET, CNN, ox News Channel, MSNBC, and TVOne. Telemundo, CNBC, ESPN, CNN Headline News, MTV, MTV2, MTVTR3S contributed to the total with programming that aired between around 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. EST.



Historic ratings are listed in the table below:







Date (Jan. 20)

President

HH Rating

Total HHs

Persons+2

2009 – Tue

Barack Obama

25.5

28,906,000

37,793,000

2005 – Thu

George W. Bush

11.8

12,928,709

15,536,652

2001 – Sat

George W. Bush

20.8

21,346,400

29,008,200

1997- Mon

Bill Clinton

17.1

16,515,000

21,583,000

1993 – Wed

Bill Clinton

24.5

22,758,111

29,721,041

1989 – Fri

George H.W. Bush

20.0

18,106,000

23,316,325

1985 – Sun

Ronald Reagan

22.3

18,925,556

25,053,886

1981 – Tue

Ronald Reagan

37.4

29,100,000

41,800,260

1977 – Thu

Jimmy Carter

31.5

22,430,000

34,127,090

1973 – Sat

Richard Nixon

28.5

18,470,000

32,950,900

1969 – Mon

Richard Nixon

33.5

18,870,000

27,007,700

Source: Nielsen