Pramer signs with GlobeCast for content origination, distribution throughout Latin America

Argentinean broadcasting giant Pramer has contracted GlobeCast to base its playout and origination facilities at GlobeCast’s technical operations center in Sunrise, FL. GlobeCast will also uplink eight of the broadcaster’s channels via the NSS 806 satellite to the entire Latin American region.

A Liberty Global company, Pramer is a leader in Latin America for the production of pay-TV content and distribution via satellite networks, already reaching more than 14 million homes in Latin America, Spain and the U.S. Spanish-speaking market. The agreement with GlobeCast will allow Pramer to expand its coverage to even more homes through DTH satellite reception as well as cable, IPTV and mobile TV headends.