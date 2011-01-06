Post-Newsweek Stations Use Harris Mobile DTV



Harris Corp. has announced that two Post-Newsweek television stations are now providing Mobile DTV service with Harris’s MPH line of equipment.



Post-Newsweek owns and operates six U.S. stations, and WDIV-TV in Detroit and WKMG-TV in Orlando, Fla. have become the first in the group to take to the air with the new delivery service.



“Harris has been a leader in ATSC Mobile DTV technology from the early stages, and all of our stations have Harris broadcast transmission equipment,” said Marcus Williams, Post-Newsweek’s vice president and chief engineer. “Our evaluations of their mobile technology, along with our familiarity with Harris transmission systems, made our selection a fairly easy choice.”



The stations are using Harris’s NetVX video networking, Synchrony mobile networking adapter and Apex M2X exciters to provide the service. Plans are being made to initiate Mobile DTV at the remaining four Post-Newsweek stations.



