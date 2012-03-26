Portable Audio Codec Gets LTE Functionality

PARIS, FRANCE: The Scoopy+ portable audio hardware codec now supports LTE. LTE offers an alternative to congested 3G networks, enabling up to 100 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload, with lower latency for better performance during live transmissions, and improved coverage in rural areas by using lower frequencies in the 800 MHz band. Scoopy+ now includes IPv6 support for further ease of use.



Internal LTE modules are available in new Scoopy+ units, and the latest firmware for the Scoopy+ supports several LTE external USB sticks, allowing LTE to be used with the different standards in Japan, Europe and the U.S. With an external USB stick, LTE capability can be added to existing units and used in conjunction with an internal HD Voice module. Scoopy+ supports internal and external mobile network devices in parallel.



AETA Audio Systems also is highlighting the 4MinX multi-rack digital recorder and mixer is capable of mixing and recording 5.1 or 7.1, both indoors and outdoors. 4MinX functions as a TV/film sync-sound location recorder, or it can be reconfigured to record music or mix up to four channels.



This lightweight 4MinX features extended battery life, allowing users to work on location for more than six hours before having to recharge standard batteries.



NAB Show Booth: C2850

Info:www.aeta-audio.com



-- Radio World



