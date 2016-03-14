PlayStation Vue Goes National

SAN MATEO, CALIF.—PlayStation Vue is now 50 for 50, with Sony Network Entertainment International announcing that the cloud-based TV service is now available nationwide. After launching a year ago and being available in markets like New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Miami, PlayStation Vue has expanded its reach to an additional 203 TV designated market areas, according to Sony.

Consumers in all these markets will be able to access PlayStation Vue’s Slim multi-channel plans, which start at $29.99/month. These “slim” plans include live and on-demand content. Content from ABC, Fox and NBC will only be available as on-demand content as part of the Slim plans, with most on-demand content becoming available within 24 hours of airing. Sony says that CBS live and on-demand content will be added to select markets at a later date.

There are three multi-channel plans available to consumers as of this announcement:

Access Slim – 55+ channels, including live cable TV, movies and sports channels for $29.99/month.

Core Slim – 70+ channels, including all Access Slim channels and the addition of live national and regional sports networks for $34.99/month.

Elite Slim – 100+ channels, including all channels from Core Slim package, with the addition of movie and entertainment channels for $44.99/month.

All plans include a seven-day free trial for first time subscribers, Sony reports.

Additional features of the Playstation Vue include Cloud DVR, simultaneous streaming across different devices, and an intuitive interface with search and discovery tools.

Consumers can access PlayStation Vue with an Internet connection and a PlayStation Vue TV-connected device, which—according to Sony—includes a PlayStation 4, PlayStation3, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, as well as the PlayStation Vue mobile app through iPad and iPhone.