Playbox Technology Unveils New Streaming Solutions

LONDON—Playbox Technology has introduced AirBox Connect, a software-defined streaming solution for in-house or cloud use; AirBox Connect+, a fully managed service for live streaming that includes asset management, ad and CDN integration and live streaming software ; AirBox Mini to meet the needs of those streaming from remote locations; and Eurisko, a low-latency hardware encoder with SDI, H.264, H.265, SRT and NDI outputs.

The company also has added two management layers. Its media asset management solution tracks content, provides simple access to workflow design and implementation tools and ensures automated playout and streaming is accurate, consistent and intuitive.

Playbox also has unveiled a complementary subscriber management layer designed specifically for OTT service. This CMS can be tailored to create a customized platform to manage revenues, whether the user offers an AVOD or VOD subscription service. Both link seamlessly to PlayBox’s traffic system.

“What we are saying with these new products, alongside our proven and popular systems, is that PlayBox is the one-stop shop for streaming and broadcast playout,” said Philip Neighbour, COO at PlayBox Technology. “We can now provide everything you need – apart from the programs – whether you choose to host the hardware, run it in the cloud or let us provide a complete managed service.

“Alongside these headline new products, we have also added new functionality across the complete ecosystem,” said Neighbour. “This covers all the areas you will need, like compliance recording, digital rights management and ad placement. We can add newsroom functionality, disaster recovery and cloud content storage. To get you on-air or online, we also have a professional services team that can provide everything from training and consultancy to wiring and configuration.”