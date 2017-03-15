‘Planet Earth II’ Gets 4K UHD Blu-Ray Release Date

NEW YORK—BBC Home Entertainment is giving fans to bring “Planet Earth II” home in 4K UHD Blu-ray starting on March 28 in the U.S. and Canada.

“Planet Earth II” captured an exploration of islands, mountains, jungles, grasslands, deserts and cities across the world in 4K UHD. Filmed in 40 different countries over three years, the footage was shot in 4K resolution with HDR and a wide color gamut spectrum, as well as 5.1 DTS-HD master audio.

In addition to more than 360 minutes of content from the original episodes, the Blu-ray and DVD will also offer “Planet Earth Diaries,” a behind-the-scenes look of each episode’s production team and the challenges they faced. These clips were also shot in 4K.

BBC Home Entertainment will offer the three-disc UHD set for $59.99 and the two-disc Blu-Ray and DVD set for $44.95 and $35.99 respectively.