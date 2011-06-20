Pixel Power sells to Singtel and RTM

Pixel Power has clinched sales to Singapore Telecom and Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) in deals both overseen by regional partner PTL Communications Pte.

RTM has purchased and installed five Pixel Power Clarity 3000 graphics systems, including 3-D, clips and audio capabilities, having recently upgraded its five studios in Kuala Lumpur and Kuching to HD. The former contains drama and general entertainment production studios as well as news and audio facilities while the latter is a news production site. RTM is using the Clarity interface for template creation and live operation including its HD playout.

Singapore Telecom has purchased and installed 10 Pixel Power LogoVisions for its IPTV service, Mio TV. These are dedicated branding and graphics playout devices for 24/7 operation in a transmission environment and have been deployed for both sports channels as well as information messaging across the platform, first being used for the FIFA World Cup 2010.

Pixel Power recently made other gains across Asia Pacific through its partnership with Snell to resell its BrandMaster technology, with customers in the Philippines.