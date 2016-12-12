‘PhoenixBTV’ Streams Batch of Local Broadcast Nets to Mobile Devices

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—Billing it as “antenna TV for the mobile age,” Didja Inc. is testing a service in the Phoenix area that captures the over-the-air TV signals of select local broadcasters and streams them to web browsers as well as market-branded apps for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

The offering, called PhoenixBTV, is starting as a free, consumer beta that streams more than 20 channels. Didja, which has a cloud DVR feature on its product roadmap, said it also has plans to offer a paid premium version of the service that will deliver more than 50 channels of local TV.

