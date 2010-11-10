Philadelphia public TV station automates, streamlines presentation of election returns

WHYY-TV, the PBS member station serving Philadelphia, used the new Fluent Rapid CG option with its Broadcast Pix Slate 5000 video production system last week to streamline coverage of live election results.

Using Rapid CG, the station automatically integrated the AP News Wire feed into its on-air graphics, which provided up-to-the-minute results for several races in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Using Fluent Rapid CG helped speed the process of posting results while maintaining accuracy because station personnel did not have to manually input the information from the feed into the CG, said WHYY chief engineer John Doran.

“With Rapid CG, we were able to efficiently handle the AP News Wire feed and automatically update results,” Doran said. “As a public broadcaster, we’ve never been able to do that before because systems in the past were too expensive.”

The Fluent Rapid CG option for the Broadcast Pix Granite and Slate video production systems streamlines the creation of data-intensive CG graphics by automatically integrating databases, RSS feeds and custom actions, such as score keeping, into templates.