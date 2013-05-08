Petrol Intros Rain Cover for Canon EOS C100

SHELTON, CONN. —Petrol Bags introduced a new transparent Rain Cover to provide waterproof protection for the Canon EOS C100 DSLR camera. Fashioned to fit over the C100, even while the flip-out screen is open, the cover allows for fast setup, while keeping all camera controls accessible. This all-weather accessory is constructed of transparent waterproof polyurethane that doesn’t obscure the camera’s view.



The C100 Rain Cover’s transparent polyurethane construction provides for maximum visibility, while remaining serviceable down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit/-20 degrees Celsius. A cleaver front cover section featuring a microphone sleeve of rip-stop fabric attaches to the Rain Cover via two waterproof zippers for extra weather protection. A hot-shoe connector in the cover’s rigid front hood section anchors and stabilizes the rain cover on the camera. The PR400 also includes a 6-inch ABS track that allows for the addition of a mini light.



