Pebble Beach Systems’ Marina Xpress Heads to CNN Chile

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—CNN Chile is making a switch at its Santiago-based headquarters, announcing that it will replace its legacy Sundance system with Pebble Beach System’s Marina Xpress automation.

The Xpress system is able to integrate with CNN Chile’s iNews system through the Media Object Server protocol. It also offers ease of use and training for CNN’s staff, as well as 24-hour support, according to Pebble Beach.

The new system will be installed by Santiago-based reseller VGL.