Pebble Beach automates Croatian sports channels

Croatian satellite services and TV production company Croatel is providing turnkey transmission services for Arena Sports with a four-channel Neptune automation system from Pebble Beach Systems.

Arena Sport delivers four specialist channels, each of which is broadcast in HD and also downconverted to SD. The channels, launched Jan. 1 this year, cover a diverse mix of sports including the UEFA Champions League, Spanish Primera football league, Italian Serie A football, NFL, NHL, CEV volleyball and the EHF handball championship.

The Neptune system controls three Grass Valley K2 servers, Miranda logo inserters and an NVISION router. The system was supplied with Pebble Beach’s Anchor Media Manager, which auto-restores media from the SAN to the playout servers.

Croatel is also installing a second Pebble Beach automation system at a separate site in Zagreb this March. Pebble Beach’s Neptune Lite system will be integrated with an Avid playout server platform and an ingest system from MOG Solutions, providing a national free-to-air TV channel through DVB-T, IPTV and DTH platforms.