Pearl TV: NextGen TV Devices to Top 10M by Year’s End

NEW YORK—The broadcast company consortium Pearl TV and its network partners are highlighting a number of new milestones in the rollout of NextGen TV, including a projection that more than 10 million NextGen TV capable devices will be in U.S. homes by the end of 2023.

In the wake of the launch of NextGen TV broadcasts in New York City, which expands the reach of 3.0 signals to 70% of American viewers, Pearl TV also unveiled Pearl TV broadcasters’ national holiday advertising campaign

“NextGen TV is meeting exciting milestones as it approaches the end of 2023, solidifying its trajectory for 2024 which includes more TV manufacturers expected to add NextGen TV as a feature, more accessory options for consumers at retail, more market launches, and more unique and interactive content from broadcasters,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “We’re excited to be at Pepcom Holiday Spectacular! in New York City to help promote and educate consumers on the many options they have when it comes to NextGen TV. And we praise New York City broadcasters for their collaboration and technical determination in bringing the standard to the country’s largest television market.”

Pearl TV reports that NextGen TV capabilities are available in select TV models manufactured by Hisense, LG, Samsung and Sony and that those sets are widely available to consumers at retail across more than 100 models, starting at $599.

The group also stressed that consumers can access NextGen TV service using an antenna and that antenna usage continues to climb. About 35 million U.S. households have an antenna and 50 million are expected to have one by 2025, according to the Consumer Technology Association. More information on the benefits of free over-the-air (OTA) broadcast television can be found at TheFreeTVProject.org website, Pearl reported.

Other notable developments, including recent launches, new devices and marketing campaigns, include: