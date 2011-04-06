PBS selects Cinegy for disaster recovery

PBS has selected Cinegy’s workflow and playout solutions as the core software suite for its program origination system its disaster recovery site in Lincoln, NE.

The system will provide PBS with a hot standby for disaster recovery and to cover maintenance downtime. In addition to restoring all program services to the interconnection system originating from the PBS network operations center, the disaster recovery site will also support the distribution of Digital Emergency Alert System (EAS) messaging.

The Cinegy system will also provide remote monitoring and management, including the ability to perform system upgrades and power cycling of system components. Additionally, Cinergy’s scheduling and delivery tools will be used for acquisition, processing, scheduling, distribution and archiving.

