PBS ‘NewsHour’ Taps Ustream For Convention Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO: Ustream said it struck an “exclusive agreement” to stream 24-hour PBS “NewsHour” coverage of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. During the convention coverage, PBS will be streaming at least five streaming channels via Ustream, including one channel in Spanish.



Other features during the convention only found on Ustream include an “Arena Cam,” aimed at the convention floors, and a “Workspace Cam,” focused on speaker rehearsals, speech writers and booths. Someone will also be wearing a “Helmet Cam,” outfitted with an Android phone, on the convention floors during daytime hours. A Social Stream feature will allow people “to chat instantly with broadcasters and viewers,” Ustream said.