PBS Guam Installs Myers ProTrack TV

NORTHAMPTON, MASS:Myers Information Systems announced a successful installation of its flagship ProTrack TV suite at KGTF, a PBS affiliate serving the U.S. Territory of Guam. The station, on-air since 1970, made the leap from manual, paper-centric scheduling and asset management to a software-based system that’s fully BXF integrated with on-air automation.



“We’re a small station, far away—both in distance and time zones—from everyday technical support, so we took the time to thoroughly research and evaluate alternatives before choosing our traffic and automation companies,” said general manager Cathy Gogue. “Because Myers understands PBS, they were able to scale ProTrack to suit our staff, workflow and budget.... Traffic is adjusting to the new workflow and master control has more time now to monitor the on-air product—viewers have noticed and commented on our improved quality.”