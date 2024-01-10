PBS Distribution Adds Whip Media's FASTrack for Ad Data Analysis
Whip Media's FAST & AVOD SaaS solutions include extensive streaming performance tracking
LAS VEGAS—PBS Distribution has expanded its relationship with Whip Media to include Whip Media’s new FASTrack tool. PBS Distribution—a joint venture of PBS and GBH Boston which provides premium content through multiple digital channels and video services—currently uses Whip Media's performance tracking and finance solution for their businesses.
"Whip Media is excited to be working with PBS Distribution for the next chapter of its growth as it expands its footprint in free ad-supported streaming," said Carol Hanley, CEO of Whip Media.
We are pleased to be implementing Whip Media's new dynamic set of tools for our AVOD and FAST businesses", said PBS Distribution President Andrea Downing. "Creating an efficient workflow around performance data is important to the success of our business."
Whip Media's FAST & AVOD SaaS solutions include extensive streaming performance tracking, offering a complete view of partner performance as well as advancements in financial automation and reporting. PBS Distribution operates six subscription streaming channels — PBS Masterpiece (US and CA), PBS KIDS, PBS Living, PBS Documentaries and PBS America (U.K.) as well as numerous Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels in the U.S. and U.K.
