Paul J. Cox Services Taps Bittree Patchbays



GLENDALE, CALIF.: Bittree announced that Paul J. Cox Services has chosen Bittree’s patchbay systems for a new post-production studio in Los Angeles. to support a wide range of high-profile live television productions. The Bittree systems provide technical flexibility to meet the rapidly changing production needs of live television.



For a recent project, Cox was commissioned to take over an existing post house and modify it, installing two large new post-production studios and re-configuring the existing facility. The new post facility includes 16 Bittree Long-Frame, normalling audio patchbays as well as 14 HD WECO video patchbays.





