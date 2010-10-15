Partnership to launch Asia’s first converged TV and Internet service

YTL Communications, the Internet arm of YTL, Malaysia’s leading utilities and infrastructure company, has announced a partnership with Sezmi to launch Asia’s first converged TV and Internet service.

The new service will provide wireless delivery of all consumer entertainment and communications services to homes and mobile devices in Malaysia by the end of 2011. The wireless quadruple play service will be the first of its kind in the world, offering voice, data and television services to the home and mobile devices over a hybrid broadcast and 4G wireless network.

This hybrid television component of the offering is based on Sezmi’s technology, which has already been deployed in the United States. The partnership will offer consumers access to HDTV, educational and Internet programming all in one service offering. Sezmi will design and manage the build-out of the digital TV network, and provide the platform and professional services to operate the hybrid television service.

The system relies on YTL’s 4G WiMax network and other existing telco infrastructures such as DSL. Sezmi’s wireless reception system, with an advanced digital TV smart antenna, will be used to pick up signals.

The solution integrates traditional broadcast television, on-demand movies, interactive content and Web video content in a self-installed system that crosses platforms from tradition television sets to PCs and mobile devices.