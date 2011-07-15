Panasonic’s 3D Camcorder Shoots Final Shuttle Mission

Image taken July 10 courtesy of NASA: NASA astronaut Sandy Magnus, STS-135 mission specialist, is pictured at controls on the flight deck of the space shuttle Atlantis during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Rex Walheim, mission specialist, is at right.SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic’s AG-3DA1 Full HD 3D camcorder is in space, to documenting the International Space Station on the final mission of the NASA Space Shuttle program. This is the ultimate flight of Space Shuttle Atlantis, its 33rd flight, and the 135th mission in the Space Shuttle Program.



Panasonic provided NASA with AG-3DA1 3D camcorders, BT-3DL2550 25.5-inch 3D LCD monitors and Toughbook laptop computers to documented the training and preparation leading up to the launch of Atlantis to the International Space Station.



During the shuttle mission, NASA astronauts are using the 3DA1 to document the International Space Station in 3D. While at the ISS, the astronauts intend to conduct a number of scientific missions that they plan to capture with the 3DA1.



