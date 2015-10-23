Panasonic VariCam Shoots ‘Legends and Lies’ for Warm Springs

NEWARK, N.J.—George Washington and other heroes of the American Revolution are ready for their close-up thanks to the Panasonic VariCam 35 4K camera/recorders that will be used for the second season of Fox News Channel’s docu-drama series ‘Legends and Lies.’ Missoula, Mont.-based production company Warm Springs Productions is handling the production of the second season, which recently got underway.

Photo credit: Matt Schauer

With the show’s setting taking place during the 1770s, the VariCam 35 is able to authentically replicate the minimal lighting of the era, according to Chris Richardson, Warm Springs president and executive producer of ‘Legends and Lies.’ In addition, Richardson and his crew have outfitted the VariCam 35s with Fujinon 19-90mm Cabrio and 85-300 super 35 zoom lenses, and is shooting in 2K, 12-bit 4:4:4. The camera also has the ability to shoot proxies alongside the 2K master.

Warm Springs Production is using two VariCam 35s, one for tight shots and one for wide, during its six-month, 12-episode production.

The second season of ‘Legends and Lies’ will debut in spring 2016 from executive producer Bill O’Reilly.