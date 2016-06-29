Panasonic VariCam 35 4K Captures ‘Gunny Time’

NEWARK. N.J.—The second season of actor R. Lee Ermey’s Outdoor Channel show “Gunny Time” has been shot in 4K, as Panasonic has announced that its VariCam 35 4K cinema camera was used for filming.

Director/Director of Photography Hal Long used two VariCam 35s as the primary camera on location in Arizona for all 11 of season two’s episodes. The cameras were outfitted with Fujinon 19-90 and 85-300 lenses. Shooting was done in AVC-Intra 10-bit 4:2:2 4K in the main recorder and LongG25mbps in the sub-recorder. The show was finished in 4K in Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve.

“Gunny Time” also utilized Panasonic’s AG-DVX200s 4K handheld camcorders during filming.

R. Lee Ermey hosts “Gunny Time,” which focuses on vintage and exceptional weapons and related technology.