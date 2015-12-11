Panasonic Releases ‘Guide to the Panasonic AG-DVX200’ for Download

NEWARK, N.J.—Emmy-winning producer Barry Green’s book “A Guide to the Panasonic AG-DVX200 Camera” is now available for free download. Panasonic made the reference e-book for the new AG-DVX200PJ 4K large-sensor 4/3-inch handheld camcorder available on Thursday, Dec. 10.

“A Guide to the Panasonic AG-DVX200 Camera” is an interactive digital book examining all of the DVX200PJ’s features, setting and modes. It also offers tutorials on common situations. The e-book is in full-color and offers photos, screen-shots and video examples of menu functions.

In addition to being a producer, Green has 13 years of experience as a professional computer programmer and producer for Westwood Studios.

To download the e-book, click here.