Panasonic Intros AW-HE60 Series Cameras

WASHINGTON: Panasonic has revealed its new AW-HE60 series pan/tilt/zoom cameras for remote production.



The AW-HE60 is a full HD integrated camera, including IP live video monitoring for remote preview and control, and a night mode using infrared illumination. It will be available as the AW-HE60H (with HDMI and component outputs), as well as the AW-HE60S (with HD/SD-SDI and component outputs plus gunlock).



Both models feature smooth PTZ operation and integration for HD and SD production and video communications. Utilizing full HD MOS sensors (effective resolution 1920 x1080) and Dynamic Range Stretch to compensate for lighting variations, the cameras also have hybrid 2D/3D noise reduction processing for HD video with 850 lines of horizontal resolution. Both IP and RS-422 serial control interfaces are native.



IP monitoring is displayed in 16:9 at up to 30 frames per second (fps) in VGA at 640 x 480 and QVGA at 320 x 240, using either MJPEG or H.264 encoding, but multi-view monitoring of 16 cameras in a single browser window is available in MJPEG mode only. Remote IP live video monitoring is also available for mobile devices.



The Night Mode makes it possible to shoot in virtual darkness with a 600nm IR illuminator. The remote controllable IR cut filter combined with digital signal processing allows the user to switch between full HD color video and high-resolution, black-and-white Night Mode.



Other improvements include V2.0 firmware as standard, including 16-axis color matrix control, R/B gain adjustment and 1080/59.94p output (H version only) and 1080/30p (S only). Greater control of PTZ speeds with the AW-RM50 IR remote control has also been added, in addition to better focus control.



The HE60 line incorporates a pan-tilt head that offers movement in all directions without excessive vibration and bounce, with 18X HD optical zoom and 10X digital zoom. The cameras deliver video signal formats including: 1080/59.94p (H version only), 1080/59.94i, 1080/30p (S version only), 720/59.94p, 480/59.94p (H version only), 480/59.94i, 1080/50p (H version only), 1080/50i, 720/50p, 575/50p (H version only) and 576/50i.



Other features include 54dB S/N, three-step gamma correction and seven-step chroma level adjustment,100 pre-set memories, an electronic shutter (1/100 to 1/10,000 a sec) with synchro scan and built-in tally light.



The cameras weigh 3.5-lb and includes ceiling mount with turn-lock mounting mechanism facilitate installations, as well as a ¼-20 mounting thread.



Panasonic has also introduced the AW-HE2, an HD camera with a nonmechanical, electronic PTZ function. The HE2 is intended for remote monitoring and has no moving parts.



Featuring a compact design and HDMI output, this camera combines high image quality, digital PTZ, IP control and easy system integration. It utilizes a full HD MOS sensor and Panasonic’s Super Resolution digital signal processing to deliver video with no moving parts. Horizontal resolution is 850 lines and minimum illumination is 20 lux.



The camera incorporates an all-digital pan-tilt function for fluid movement, and it has a horizontal field of view of 95 degrees. Video output formats via HDMI include 1080/60p/50p/59.94i/50i/30p/25p and 720/60p/50p, with stereo audio. IP-preview is also available as MJPEG video embedded in the camera’s browser control page, at resolutions of 640x480 and frame rates of up to 30fps.



The HE2 supports IR and direct and browser-based IP remote control, using Panasonic’s AW-RP50N, as well as systems from Crestron and AMX. IR remote control is achieved through the AW-RM50G handheld wireless remote control.



Other standard features include PIP, nine pre-sets, adjustable shutter speeds up to 1/12,000 sec., Auto Gain, back light compensation and a stereo microphone. The camera includes a small AC supply and has DC/USB power connectors.



The HE2 weighs less than 9 ounces, is less than 6 inches long and its diameter is about two inches. The HE2 includes an adjustable base for mounting on desktops, ceiling or walls and also incorporates a ¼-20 mounting thread.



