Panasonic Introduces P2 HD Camcorder With AVC-Ultra Recording

NEWARK, N.J .– Panasonic’s new AJ-PX5000G 2/3”, 2.2M 3-MOS shoulder-mount will be available in October. The company’s first P2 HD camcorder with native AVC-Ultra recording and built-in microP2 card slots. The PX5000G features 720p and 1080p/i recording, and will record in 10-bit 1080/60p (in AVC-Intra100).



Panasonic’s AVC-Ultra offers master-quality and/or low-bit-rate 10-bit, 4:2:2 recording in full raster HD to meet user needs from mastering to transmission. For high-speed file exchange, its high-resolution AVC-Proxy encodes in parallel with higher bandwidth production formats, enabling fast, efficient offline editing, at bit rates from 3.5 megabits to 800 kilobits per second.



The PX5000G provides network functionality. It features AVC-Proxy files and a network function.



The camcorder incorporates AVC-LongG quality levels. Its10-bit, 4:2:2 sampled codecs record in a much smaller file size.



The PX5000G offers optional AVC-Intra200 recording, which at twice the bit rate per frame of AVC-Intra100 is visually lossless. The PX5000G offers standard recording in DVCPRO HD, DVCPRO50, DVCPRO and DV. In addition to 1080/60i, the AJ-PX5000G supports 24p, 30p, 60p (AVC-Intra100 only) and 720p multi HD format. Also, 50i, 50p, and 25p are supported by 59.94 Hz/50 Hz switching.



Weighing 7.5 pounds, the camera has two microP2 slots and two standard P2 card slots, as well as an SD card slot for proxy/metadata recording.



Professional interfaces include MON out, HDMI out, HD/SD-SDI in/out, 3G-SDI out, genlock in for multi-camera operation, timecode in/out, USB 3.0 (host) and a two-channel UniSlot compatible wireless receiver.



The PX5000G’s three 2.2M pixel MOS sensors deliver a horizontal resolution of 1000 TV lines; the camcorder achieves high F12 (59.94 Hz)/F13 (50 Hz) sensitivity and produces excellent images with an S/N ratio of 62 dB. The shoulder-type design accommodates a variety of B4 mount 2/3” lenses.



The camcorder will be equipped with chromatic aberration compensation; dynamic range stretch function; and an accurate flash band detection and compensation algorithm. The PX5000G delivers seven-mode gamma selection and digital image settings.



Features include a smart user interface from an LCD display; a 16:9, 3.5-inch, 920,000-dot resolution LCD color viewfinder, which doubles as a LCD monitor; a simplified waveform and vectorscope; a 10-pin remote terminal enabling remote camera operation; and an optional camera studio system.



Audio capabilities include two XLR audio inputs, and recording up to four channels of 48kHz, 24-bit audio in AVC-Intra formats.



Standard features include scan reverse; digital zoom; presettable shutter speed from 1/12 to 1/2000 sec plus fully variable synchro scan; two four-position optical filters, ND and CC, with four positions each.



In addition, an option supports operational integration with live video uplink transmitter devices from LiveU.



Optional color and black-and-white viewfinders are also available.



Panasonic will also release the AJ-PD500 in October. It will be a P2 HD recorder with native AVC-Ultra recording, built-in microP2 card slots, and the ability to record in in AVC-Intra100.



AVC-Ultra offers master-quality and/or low-bit-rate 10-bit, 4:2:2 recording in full raster HD. Its high-resolution AVC-Proxy encodes in parallel with higher bandwidth production formats.



The AVC-Proxy files and Network function (GigE LAN) make it possible to configure a workflow for previewing images, editing metadata and manipulating/sharing content over networks.



The PD500 offers a choice of AVC-LongG quality levels. 4:2:2 sampled codecs record in a much smaller file size.



The PD500 offers optional AVC-Intra200 recording. In addition to AVC-LongG and AVC-Intra100/50, the PD500 offers standard recording in DVCPRO HD, DVCPRO50, DVCPRO and DV.



The half-rack designed recorder has two microP2 slots and two standard P2 card slots, as well as an SD card slot for proxy/metadata recording. MicroP2 cards offer a faster transfer speed and smaller size.



The PD500’s “SuperSpeed” USB 3.0 host interface permits super-fast transfer rates of up to 2Gbps. This allows users to easily transfer content to low-cost hard disk drives or solid-state drives for a fast and safe deliverable to clients. When attached to a computer, the USB device mode allows the PD500 to become a two-card microP2 or P2 drive. In addition, users can connect a hard drive to the PD500.



Other features include a Gbit Ethernet LAN terminal, FTP client function, and FTP/Samba server function for file transfers; native 1080/24PsF input/output; 3G-SDI for 1080/60 input/output; and high-quality 24-bit audio recording in AVC-Intra and AVC-LongG. This deck allows users to play back and review footage on its 3.5-inch, 16:9 LCD screen; manage clip files and metadata; via its HD-SDI input, record full resolution, 10-bit quality content from a range of Panasonic and non-Panasonic cameras, as well as back up data onto external hard disk drives; and a gamma conversion function. The unit plays back content automatically and is internationally operable in 50Hz or 60Hz.



The recorder’s HDMI output enables the transmission of uncompressed digital data to an array of consumer playback devices. The deck offers an RS-422A control and also includes a headphone jack and speaker, timecode in/out and a reference sync input.



Additional valuable features include up/down/cross conversion, a USB keyboard connection for easy metadata input, waveform and vectorscope display functions, and a selection from among various functions for allocation to six user buttons. The PD500 offers 12V Battery DC or AC operation and weighs eight pounds.



The optional AJ-YCX500G encoder board will provide playback of AVCHD content.