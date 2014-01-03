Panasonic Introduces New LCD 4K Production Monitor

NEWARK, N.J.— Panasonic says its new BT-4LH310, a 31-inch 4096 x 2160 resolution LCD monitor for 4K/2K monitoring, is now available.



Other applications for the 4LH310 include use in a video village for live viewing of 4K cameras and graphic devices, as well as of 4K or HD dailies.



The native 4096 x 2160 IPS LCD panel provides native viewing of 4K DCI content, as well as UHD/QFHD 3840 x 2160, by means of a matte crop. In both DCI 4K and UHD/QFHD, the image is displayed in its original native resolution and aspect ratio.



The 4LH310’s 4K 10-bit IPS panel affords native 4K resolution (more than four times that of full HD), a wide viewing angle, and faithful reproduction of up to 1.07 billion colors. Equipped with a metal frame chassis, the 4LH310 incorporates diverse video inputs and remote terminals to deliver operability in a system configuration, connection with almost any 4K equipment and support of various display modes.



The BT-4LH310 features true color processing with a 3D look-up table; AC and 28V DC operation for field use; and an eco-friendly panel with mercury-free LED backlight. The 4LH310’s high contrast (1450:1), horizontally-aligned IPS panel has 178 degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles; it delivers exceptional imagery with color accuracy and exhibits minimal changes in color due to the viewing angle. The 4LH310’s 3D-LUT with six-pole color correction includes a look-up table for each signal level and applies 10-bit image processing to each RGB color to balance the six coordinate axes of the primary and complementary colors.



A true cinema production tool, the 4LH310 supports the DCI-P3 color space (native LCD is more than 96 percent DCI P3) and facilitates digital cinema workflow with a LUT upload function. The 4LH310 can also display industry standard color space of ITU-R BT.709.



The 4LH310 is equipped with Focus-in-Red and Zoom functions to help achieve precise focusing. A Quad Display function displays a waveform monitor and a vectorscope as well as one of the Focus-in-Red, Y Map and Zebra assist functions simultaneously with a full-pixel image from a 2K (2048 x 1080) or HD input source. This function also allows a single 4LH310 to be used as four 2K/HD monitors, displaying full-pixel images without resizing. The 4LH310 will display HD/SD closed captioning with an SDI or video input.



The 4LH310 incorporates diverse video inputs and remote terminals to deliver superb operability in a system configuration, connection with almost any 4K equipment and support of various display modes. These include 3G/HD/SD-SDI (with BNC x 4 active loop-through) HDMI 1.4a, Disport Port1.1, GPI, RS-232C and RS-485. Other features include pixel-to-pixel mapping, a color audio level meter, worldwide 59.94/50Hz compatibility, VESA screws for mounting and a supplied stand.