Panasonic Integrates PTZ Cameras With NewTek NDI

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic’s AW-HE130 and AW-HE40 series PTZ cameras now have the ability to stream H.264 video over IP to NDI-compatible systems thanks to a recent integration of NewTek’s Network Device Interface technology. When configured as production inputs using NewTek Connect Pro software, the Panasonic cameras become recognizable on the LAN as NDI video sources.

AW-HE40

The implementation of NDI and compatibility with NewTek Connected Pro enables the AW-HE130 and AW-HE40 cameras to integrate with SDI and IP-based technologies. This can include video mixers, graphics systems, capture card and more as an interconnected production workflow.

Panasonic reports that the PTZ cameras can now be recognized by compatible systems and devices as NDI nodes, enabling access to video feeds across the network and throughout facilities.

NewTek’s NDI is available as a royalty free software developer kit.