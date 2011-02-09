Panasonic Cameras Picked for New 3D Series



Production company Vertical Ascent recently acquired a number of full HD 3D camcorders from Panasonic to record content for a new 3D series.



The AG-3DA1 model was chosen for its mobility, ease of use and versatility.



“We have been blown away with the performance of the 3DA1,” director Adam Friedman said. “It’s so small, cost-effective and facilitates bringing a very high level of quality and creativity to the set. The DP can set convergence while he’s shooting and, working with the Panasonic BT-3DLH2550 3D monitor, can quickly effect changes. The end result is that we’re able to move through a lot of shots in a day.”







The series is being produced exclusively for the iN DEMAND network for distribution to U.S. cable markets and offered to consumers for free. iN DEMAND began providing stereoscopic 3D content last fall, and the series is one of their newest offerings.



Footage already shot includes rhythmic gymnastics, Chinese lion dancing, bicycle motocross, Cirque School, snowboarding and parkour. Additional content currently being developed includes a number of high-profile international events.



Based out of Studio City, Calif., Vertical Ascent was founded by Adam Friedman, an Emmy award-winning filmmaker, documentarian and music video director.



