Panama’s TVN switches to FOR-A

Televisora Nacional (TVN), a television network in Panama City, Panama, has upgraded its studios with new video production switchers from FOR-A. The broadcaster has purchased FOR-A’s HVS-350HS 1.5M/E HD/SD video switcher for its studio control room and an HVS-300HS portable multiformat video switcher for remote productions.

TVN, which features news, soap operas, movies, talk shows and variety shows, has expanded its viewership with the popularity of reality programming and contest shows, according to Rolando Guerra, director of engineering at TVN Panama. He said the FOR-A switchers give them the flexibility to work with HD in two different form factors.

The HVS-300HS has a built-in multiviewer, so external monitors are not necessary. Setup on location is further simplified by the frame sync capability found on every input. It’s a “big brother” to the existing HVS-300HS, although the HVS-350HS, adds 1.5M/E channels, more inputs and more standard features — with the same sized switcher control panel.