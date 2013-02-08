Palm-sized triple-output power converter.

It’s not real yet, but Caleb Chamberlain, founder of CH Robotics, is proposing a cool triple-output power converter, which could provide most of your DC power supply needs. He calls it the Hydra and it’s designed to make it easy to power any variety of devices.

Using any input voltage between 5V and 14V, each of the three outputs can be set to anything between 3 and 12V via USB, Bluetooth, or serial. These independent, software-configurable DC output voltages are each capable of 2.5A.

With its palm-sized aluminum case, the Hydra provides all the flexibility of a bench-top supply without taking up much space. And unlike a bench-top supply, it can be used anywhere. It small size and flexibility make it a perfect power solution for both temporary and permanent power needs.

The Hydra is configured with a computer, Arduino, other microcontroller or even a smart phone. Features include reverse polarity protection, ESD and surge protection on all inputs and outputs, over-current protection, automatic thermal shutdown, and user-adjustable output current limits.

When combined with the included PC software, the Hydra can function as a battery charger for lithium, NiMH, NiCD, and lead-acid batteries. And with 2.5A continuous current capability per output, the Hydra can meet most project needs, including powering servos, cameras, wireless transmitters, and control electronics.

The one drawback…it’s not yet available. Production depends on getting sufficient kick start funds to enter manufacturing. You can find more about the project and how to be first in line to get your Hydra power supply by going here.