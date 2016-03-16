Palm Beach County School District Adds NVerzion CLASS

SALT LAKE CITY—Digital broadcasting and television station automation provider NVerzion has announced that an upgraded version of its Component Level Automation System Solutions is on its way to the Palm Beach County School District in Florida. The system is meant to improve workflow efficiency for the district’s television station, The Education Network.

T.E.N. controls playlists and servers for playback across its four core channels, which air online, over-the-air and on cable, to broadcast news, live events, meetings and professional development programming. The CLASS system features hardware and software components to provide a flexible and scalable automation system, according to NVerzion. These include NControl on-air playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, and EMC-Router Ethernet machine control.

The CLASS system enables the school district to control third-party equipment. It can also eliminate single point of failures within the broadcaster’s file-based workflow.

The Palm Beach County School District uses T.E.N. to deliver programming to more than 800,000 cable and online viewers, including 185 schools and 165,000 students, per NVerzion’s press release.