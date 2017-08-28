Pai Issues Update on Harvey

WASHINGTON—After counties in Texas and Louisiana were hit by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend, which has since been reclassified as Tropical Storm Harvey, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has issued a statement providing an update on the FCC’s involvement:

“Over the last three days, the Federal Communications Commission has been working in close coordination with the Department of Homeland Security to monitor the status of communications networks in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Harvey and to support relief and restoration efforts.”

“To date, the storm has most severely impacted communications networks near where Harvey made landfall. In Aransas, Calhoun and Refugio Counties, for instance, most wireless cell sites are currently out of operation. We are also keeping close tabs on the effect that widespread flooding could have on communications networks in Harris County and surrounding areas in the hours and days to come.”

Pai would go on to praise the work of FCC public safety and enforcement staff and the efforts of broadcast networks that have helped provide emergency information to residents.

“Everyone who is pitching in deserves our gratitude and support,” he said.