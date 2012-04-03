PacTV completes HD master control, studio upgrade

Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company Pacific Television Center (PacTV) has completed a major renovation of its master control room (MCR) in Los Angeles.

As a result of installing five new workstations — the old MCR staffed just two — and a total of 12 screens, the redesign has enabled PacTV to increase the number of feeds it monitors from 64 to 162.

The redesign of the MCR also features new custom-made consoles by High Tech Furnishings and multiple Evertz 7867VIPA multi-image display processors. In addition, PacTV will now be able to monitor its feeds using four new quality-control stations. PacTV also installed a new OmniTek HD waveform scope that also measures Dolby E streams.

As part of the entire build-out of the facility, PacTV studios have been fully upgraded to HD, soundproofed with new acoustical treatments and equipped with new Sony HXC100K HD cameras.