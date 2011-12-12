Pacific Television Center Enhances NY-DC Fiber Link



WASHINGTON─Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, has completed a new OC3 fiber connection from PacTV’s facilities in New York to Liveshots DC and C-SPAN in Washington, D.C. The new fiber link represents a diverse pathway in and out of D.C. for the company and joins an existing link between PacTV’s corporate headquarters in Los Angeles and Diversified Communications Inc. (DCI) in Washington D.C., which includes access to AVOC. The New York link allows Liveshots DC and C-SPAN to reliably deliver content to clients around the world.



Liveshots DC’s three studios provide clients with single and double camera, short segment live production capabilities for interviews and news segments. The new OC3 carries content for clients such as “Countdown with Keith Olbermann” on Current TV, Fox News and TV Ontario. A fourth port is dedicated to delivering content for C-SPAN and Al Jazeera. All four ports are SD and HD capable.



“We are very excited that Liveshots DC and C-SPAN are now on our global network,” says Nick Castaneda, New York Branch Manager, PacTV. “Our new OC3 offers HD capable delivery through a point to point circuit that brings Liveshots DC signals back to PacTV New York and from there to numerous broadcasters scattered around the world through our extensive fiber and satellite resources. We are also very pleased to be carrying C-SPAN HD signals through that same capacity.”



“We have been using PacTV since June with greatly improved service for our clients as a result,” says Steve Clark, owner of Liveshots DC. “We can now go point to point with networks that have PacTV fiber or satellite connectivity internationally. For example, I have clients in London that are able to pick up our content much easier than before. The Liveshot DC-PacTV alliance has created an easy, one stop, turnkey situation for delivering live studio content. The service is reliable, fast and helps to streamline our client’s production process in the most cost effective way.”



