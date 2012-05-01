Pac-12 Networks turn to MIRA Mobile Television for HD production

MIRA Mobile Television will provide remote television production services to the new Pac-12 Networks when they launch in August.

Details of the coverage span both football and basketball across all 12 universities in the conference. MIRA will assign its newest HD unit, M12HD, to cover the Pac-12 Network's lead football game in each of the 13 weeks of the regular season. In addition, MIRA HD units, including M11HD, will be used in the coverage of the balance of the network's conference football schedule. The Pac-12 Networks will televise more than 30 football games annually.

The Pac-12 Networks have also commissioned M12HD and other MIRA HD units for coverage of marquee matchups of both men's and women's basketball games beginning in November 2012 and running through the conference championships in March. MIRA's coverage of Pac-12 and other related events dates back more than 20 years.

The Pac-12 Networks is a full-time linear network available to cable, satellite and telephone companies, dedicated solely to the Pac-12 Conference. It will consist of one national and six regional networks that will provide 24/7 access to Pac-12 teams and universities.

The networks will televise more than 800 live sporting events annually and will showcase 12 conference championship events each year.