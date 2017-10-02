OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues to Reach $83 Billion

LONDON—Online TV episode and movie revenues are expected to reach $83 billion by 2022 according to the Global OTT TV & Video Forecasts Report.

It estimates revenues will double in the next five years, with $9 billion being added in 2017 alone.

The report suggests the U.S. will remain the dominant territory for online TV and video revenues by some distance. But it predicts the U.S. share of the global market will fall from 51 percent in 2016 to 40 percent in 2022.

SVoD will generate half of the OTT revenues by 2022; adding $24 billion in revenues between 2016 and 2022.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 14 countries by 2022; double the count at end-2017. The top five nations will command two-thirds of global revenues.”

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.