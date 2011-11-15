Oregon Congressman Wants Briefing on EAS Test

WASHINGTON: Following last week’s National Emergency Alert System test, Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has scheduled a bipartisan member briefing with the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Emergency Management Agency to review the test results and discuss ways to improve.



“By many accounts, last week’s test had major problems,” Rep. Walden said. “In my home state of Oregon, most--if not all--stations didn’t even receive the signal. Soon afterward, I contacted FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and FEMA to request a briefing for the subcommittee’s members on Nov. 17. I look forward to hearing where the agencies can relay what worked, what didn’t, and where we can go from here to fix it.”