Orange County TV Chooses BroadStream Playout

ATLANTA— BroadStream Solutions announced is has been chosen by Orange County TV for playout of two stations at the Orlando, Fla., broadcast facility, Orange County TV and Vision TV. Orange TV is a government information channel that has been broadcasting since June 1995. The channel televises programming about government services, activities and issues. Vision TV provides Orange County residents with locally based arts, information and educational programming for all ages.



Previously, these channels were only being broadcast on cable in standard definition, but Orange County has a need to also serve viewers over the web and mobile devices. BroadStream was selected as the primary playout provider to help migrate the workflow from SD to high-definition output for these platforms. Orange County now has the ability to play out HD and SD feeds simultaneously using a single BroadStream integrated playout solution. The file-based workflow designed especially for Orange County incorporates multiple digital video effects, squeeze over graphic instead of graphic over video only, graphics software that provides user-defined timing of text or graphics on any given date and time, advanced metadata integration for graphics branding and promotion, as well as picture-in-picture capability. Redundancy management with manual or fully automated failover based on SNMP traps allows the backup server to take over if required.



